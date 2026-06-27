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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 27

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .201 BA, .258 OBP and .365 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 38 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Duran has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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