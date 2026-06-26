Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 26

Duran is hitting for a .200 BA, .258 OBP and .366 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 37 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (7-2) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.45 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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