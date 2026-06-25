Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 25

Duran is hitting for a .199 BA, .258 OBP and .366 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 37 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Cam Schlittler (8-3 with a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.

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