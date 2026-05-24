Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Twins On May 24

Duran is hitting for a .191 BA, .262 OBP and .350 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 23 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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