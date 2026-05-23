Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Twins On May 23

Duran is hitting for a .191 BA, .264 OBP and .354 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 23 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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