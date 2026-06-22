Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Rockies On June 22

Duran is hitting for a .204 BA, .262 OBP and .377 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 37 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Ryan Feltner (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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