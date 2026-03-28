Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Reds On March 28

Duran had a .256 BA, .332 OBP and .442 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .774 and he scored 86 runs. In 696 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 84 runs. Duran recorded 24 steals on 30 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Brady Singer starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

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