Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Reds On March 28
Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Duran had a .256 BA, .332 OBP and .442 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .774 and he scored 86 runs. In 696 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 84 runs. Duran recorded 24 steals on 30 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Brady Singer starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.