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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Orioles On April 26

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Duran has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .198 BA, .258 OBP and .291 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .549 and he has scored 13 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Duran has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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