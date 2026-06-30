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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Nationals On June 30

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .197 BA, .253 OBP and .356 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 38 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Duran has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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