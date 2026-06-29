Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Nationals On June 29

Duran is hitting for a .200 BA, .256 OBP and .361 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 38 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Duran has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Miles Mikolas (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.24 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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