Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Nationals On June 29
Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Duran is hitting for a .200 BA, .256 OBP and .361 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 38 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Duran has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Miles Mikolas (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.24 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.