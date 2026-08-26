Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Marlins On Aug. 26

Duran is hitting for a .209 BA, .266 OBP and .370 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 60 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Duran has recorded 18 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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