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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Marlins On Aug. 26

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .209 BA, .266 OBP and .370 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 60 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Duran has recorded 18 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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