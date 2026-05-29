Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Guardians On May 29

Duran is hitting for a .213 BA, .279 OBP and .386 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 26 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (3-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.