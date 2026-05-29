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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Guardians On May 29

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .213 BA, .279 OBP and .386 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 26 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (3-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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