Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 19

Duran is hitting for a .203 BA, .261 OBP and .351 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 57 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Duran has recorded 18 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.