Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Braves On May 27

Duran is hitting for a .198 BA, .269 OBP and .365 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 24 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Bryce Elder (4-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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