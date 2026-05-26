Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Braves On May 26

Duran is hitting for a .193 BA, .266 OBP and .348 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 23 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.