Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On April 28

Duran is hitting for a .179 BA, .243 OBP and .263 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .506 and he has scored 15 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Duran has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

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