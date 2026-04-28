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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On April 28

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Duran has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .179 BA, .243 OBP and .263 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .506 and he has scored 15 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Duran has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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