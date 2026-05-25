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Jarred Kelenic
Chicago White Sox

Jarred Kelenic

Chicago White Sox • #24 LF

Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Play Twins On May 25

Jarred Kelenic and the Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kelenic has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Kelenic is hitting for a .226 BA, .305 OBP and .321 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored three runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Giants.

The Twins will look to Zebby Matthews (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Kelenic

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