Jarred Kelenic And White Sox Play Twins On May 25

Kelenic is hitting for a .226 BA, .305 OBP and .321 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored three runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Giants.

The Twins will look to Zebby Matthews (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.