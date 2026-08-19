Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 19

Young is hitting for a .266 BA, .335 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 28 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Michael King (8-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 142 1/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

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