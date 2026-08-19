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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 19

Jared Young and the New York Mets will face the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Young has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .266 BA, .335 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 28 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Michael King (8-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 142 1/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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