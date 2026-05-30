Jared Young And Mets Take On Marlins On May 30

Young is hitting for a .320 BA, .400 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

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