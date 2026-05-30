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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Take On Marlins On May 30

Jared Young and the New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Young has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .320 BA, .400 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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