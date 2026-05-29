Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 29

Young is hitting for a .348 BA, .407 OBP and .435 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored three runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Reds.

Max Meyer (5-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.52 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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