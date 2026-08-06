Jared Young And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 6
Jared Young and the New York Mets will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Young has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Young is hitting for a .250 BA, .332 OBP and .429 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 22 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Guardians.
The Guardians will send Foster Griffin (12-3) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.