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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Face Mets On May 31

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -108 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Junk is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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