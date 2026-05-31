Janson Junk And Marlins Face Mets On May 31

Junk is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.