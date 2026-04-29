Janson Junk And Marlins Square Off Against Dodgers On April 29

Junk is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.