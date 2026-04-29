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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Square Off Against Dodgers On April 29

Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Junk is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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