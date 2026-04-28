Janson Junk And Marlins Play Dodgers On April 28

Junk is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing only one hit.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.