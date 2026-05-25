Janson Junk And Marlins Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 25

Junk is 2-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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