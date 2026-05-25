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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 25

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Junk has -125 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 2-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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