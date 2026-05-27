Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Pirates On May 27
Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Taillon has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Taillon is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.