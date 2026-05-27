Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Pirates On May 27

Taillon is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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