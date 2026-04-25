Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Dodgers On April 25

Taillon is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.