Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Dodgers On April 25
Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Taillon is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.