FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Dodgers On April 25

Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Taillon is 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News