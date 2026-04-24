Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Dodgers On April 24

Taillon is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.