Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Dodgers On April 24
Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Taillon has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Taillon is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.