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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Play White Sox On April 26

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Wood has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .241 BA, .401 OBP and .574 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 19.7% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (9th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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