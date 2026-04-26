James Wood And Nationals Play White Sox On April 26

Wood is hitting for a .241 BA, .401 OBP and .574 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 19.7% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (9th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.

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