FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Play White Sox On April 24

James Wood and his Washington Nationals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wood has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .255 BA, .402 OBP and .608 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.009, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (7th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Bryan Hudson makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News