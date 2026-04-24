James Wood And Nationals Play White Sox On April 24

Wood is hitting for a .255 BA, .402 OBP and .608 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.009, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (7th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.

Bryan Hudson makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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