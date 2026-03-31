James Wood And Nationals Take On Phillies On March 31

Wood had a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .475 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .825 and he scored 87 runs. In 689 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 94 runs. Wood recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first this season.

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