James Wood And Nationals Face Mets On April 30

Wood is hitting for a .244 BA, .404 OBP and .555 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 19.9% walk rate. His OPS is .959, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (10th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a walk) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Freddy Peralta (1-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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