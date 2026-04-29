James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On April 29

Wood is hitting for a .237 BA, .400 OBP and .553 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .953, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (16th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

David Peterson (0-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

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