James Wood And Nationals Play Mets On April 28

Wood is hitting for a .243 BA, .404 OBP and .568 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 19.9% walk rate. His OPS is .972, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (14th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Clay Holmes (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.10 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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