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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Face Braves On April 23

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Wood has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .242 BA, .390 OBP and .558 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .948, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (9th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Braves.

JR Ritchie will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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