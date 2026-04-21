James Wood And Nationals Face Braves On April 21

Wood is hitting for a .237 BA, .366 OBP and .527 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 20 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (11th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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