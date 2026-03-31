Jakob Marsee And Marlins Face White Sox On March 31

Marsee had a .292 BA, .363 OBP and .478 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .842 and he scored 28 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 33 runs. Marsee recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

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