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Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins

Jakob Marsee

Miami Marlins • #87 CF

Jakob Marsee And Marlins Face White Sox On March 31

Jakob Marsee and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Marsee has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Marsee had a .292 BA, .363 OBP and .478 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .842 and he scored 28 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 33 runs. Marsee recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Marsee

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