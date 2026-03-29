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Jake Irvin
Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin

Washington Nationals • #27 SP

Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against Cubs On March 29

Jake Irvin will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Irvin has +106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Irvin went 9-13 with a 5.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Irvin

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