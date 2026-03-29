Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against Cubs On March 29

Irvin went 9-13 with a 5.70 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Cubs averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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