Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Pirates On April 23

Burger is hitting for a .250 BA, .277 OBP and .448 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (1-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.