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Jake Burger
Texas Rangers

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers • #21 3B

Jake Burger And Rangers Face Pirates On April 22

Jake Burger and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Burger has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burger is hitting for a .250 BA, .278 OBP and .457 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Burger

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