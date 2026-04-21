Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 21

Burger is hitting for a .250 BA, .280 OBP and .466 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs (16th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.