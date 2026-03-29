Jake Burger And Rangers Play Phillies On March 29
Jake Burger and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Burger has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Jesus Luzardo starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.