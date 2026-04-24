Jake Burger And Rangers Play Athletics On April 24

Burger is hitting for a .240 BA, .267 OBP and .430 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 10 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The Athletics will send Luis Severino (0-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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