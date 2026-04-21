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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Tigers On April 21

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .224 BA, .297 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 13 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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