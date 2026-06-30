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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Face Reds On June 30

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .264 BA, .372 OBP and .492 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 46 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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