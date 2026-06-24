Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Reds On June 24

Bauers is hitting for a .267 BA, .373 OBP and .496 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Rhett Lowder (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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