Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Reds On June 22

Bauers is hitting for a .270 BA, .373 OBP and .496 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 42 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Bauers has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.32 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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