Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On March 31

Bauers had a .235 BA, .353 OBP and .399 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .752 and he scored 28 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 28 runs. Bauers recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.

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