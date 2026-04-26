Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Pirates On April 26

Bauers is hitting for a .250 BA, .308 OBP and .452 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 15 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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