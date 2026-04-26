FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Pirates On April 26

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .250 BA, .308 OBP and .452 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 15 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News