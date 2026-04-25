Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Pirates On April 25

Bauers is hitting for a .241 BA, .302 OBP and .456 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (2-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.

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