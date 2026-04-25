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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Pirates On April 25

Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .241 BA, .302 OBP and .456 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 13 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (2-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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